Maria Sharapova ‘empowered after doping ban’
Tennis star Maria Sharapova said she was excited about her return in April, feeling vindicated by the reduction of her doping suspension and empowered by her time away.
Russia’s former world No1 was initially barred for two years after testing positive at the 2016 Australian Open for meldonium, a medication she had been taking for 10 years within the rules, but that was reclassified as a banned drug.
Sharapova vigorously fought to overturn the ban, saying she had not been properly advised of the official change. The Court of Arbitration for Sport cut the ban to 15 months and said in its ruling it did not believe she was "an intentional doper".
"Although I’m at a stage or age in my career where you’re closer to the end than your beginning, you always want to end a chapter in your life on your own terms, in your own voice," Sharapova said.
"That’s why I fought so hard for the truth to be out," the five-time Grand Slam winner said.
Sharapova’s ban will end two days after the Stuttgart Grand Prix starts on April 24. She has been given a wild card by organisers, who scheduled her first match on April 26 in her competitive return.
Some players have bristled at what they feel is preferential treatment for draw-card Sharapova, who reigned as the highest-earning female athlete in the world for 11 years in a row, according to Forbes.
"For me, it’s not okay and I spoke to some other players and nobody is okay with it, but it is not up to us," world No4 Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia told reporters.
"It’s not about her, but everyone who was doping should start from zero."
Sharapova said she was not worried about the reception she would receive and was confident in her integrity.
"When you love what you do, and do it with passion and integrity and you work hard, and you work on court No28 when no one is watching … then you know what you stand for and you know who you are.
"When I’m out on court 28 and there is no one watching, that is when a lot of my trophies are being won," she said.
Sharapova, who turns 30 on April 19, kept herself busy during her tennis absence.
She took a class at Harvard Business School in global strategic management, spent another 10 days in London studying leadership, interned at an advertising agency, spent a week shadowing NBA commissioner Adam Silver and a week with Nike designers besides attending to her Sugarpova candy brand.
"I learnt that life can be okay without tennis," said Sharapova, who also just finished an autobiography scheduled to be published in September. "It was empowering," she said.
Yet Sharapova is eager to get back on the court.
"I’ve been training quite hard for the past four months," she said, adding it would likely take some time to pay off.
"Practice is never the same as match play.
"[But] I know that my mind and my body still have the motivation to be the best tennis player I can be."
Reuters
