Maria Sharapova ‘empowered after doping ban’

Tennis star Maria Sharapova said she was excited about her return in April, feeling vindicated by the reduction of her doping suspension and empowered by her time away.

Russia’s former world No1 was initially barred for two years after testing positive at the 2016 Australian Open for meldonium, a medication she had been taking for 10 years within the rules, but that was reclassified as a banned drug.

Sharapova vigorously fought to overturn the ban, saying she had not been properly advised of the official change. The Court of Arbitration for Sport cut the ban to 15 months and said in its ruling it did not believe she was "an intentional doper".

"Although I’m at a stage or age in my career where you’re closer to the end than your beginning, you always want to end a chapter in your life on your own terms, in your own voice," Sharapova said.

"That’s why I fought so hard for the truth to be out," the five-time Grand Slam winner said.

Sharapova’s ban will end two days after the Stuttgart Grand Prix starts on April 24. She has been given a wild card by organisers, who scheduled her first match on April 26 in her competitive return.

Some players have bristled at what they feel is preferential treatment for draw-card Sharapova, who reigned as the highest-earning female athlete in the world for 11 years in a row, according to Forbes.