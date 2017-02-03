Laird places another filly in spotlight

A year ago, Alec Laird was celebrating a magnificent Met win by Smart Call and her many fans wondered just how she would fare at the big Breeders Cup meeting in the US.

Sadly, due to injury, Smart Call never made that date and Laird can only hope she will enjoy a far better 2017.

In the more immediate future, the Randjesfontein trainer will be looking to another filly, Polyphonic, to show she is well above average by winning the sixth race at Turffontein on Saturday. Although Polyphonic cannot be mentioned in the same breath as Smart Call, she is a two-time winner and looks on a handy mark with just 52.5kg on her back on Saturday.

Her rivals — chiefly Swift Sarah and Crystal Glamour — bring some top form into the race and Swift Sarah is yet another Chris van Niekerk-owned mare who has won five races. Admittedly, that is four less than Cape Flying Championship winner, Carry On Alice, but she has played her part for champion trainer Sean Tarry.

The Gary Alexander-Andrew Fortune combination has been firing on all cylinders this term and it would be dangerous to leave their representative Crystal Glamour out of exotic perms.

Alec Laird could land a double at the city track as his third-race runner, Flamingo Vlei, should go close in the hands of last season’s leading apprentice Callan Murray.

After a month in Australia with top trainer David Hayes, where he had four winners, Murray has returned to SA and local fans will be pleased to learn he intends remaining here for the time being.

Legend Seeker and the Tarry inmate Bandanna look like the horses Murray will have to watch, but his mount does rate a place accumulator banker.

Whatever his fate on Crystal Glamour, Andrew Fortune will be riding his hardest to get Jackman home for trainer Brian Wiid in the first leg of the Pick 6.

Bookies probably rub their hands in glee when they see Jackman’s name on the racecard as invariably he finds one opponent to beat him. If that happens again on Saturday, it is likely to be at the hands of Lucky Houdalakis’ runner, Aristocrat.

Wiid has booked Murray for Arpad in the last race on the card. The gelding has drawn well and should be involved with the finish along with Nuef De Pape, Last Outlaw and Keep On Flying.

Murray could have a successful meeting as he partners Mike de Kock’s Aussie import Tharoos in the second race.

Trainer Geoff Woodruff will be disappointed if his stable does not capture the fifth race on the card. His yard has two serious contenders in Detonation and Bush Pilot. But Chase Maujean’s mount, Detonation, might just come out on top.

Another Woodruff runner with strong claims is Pagoda in the seventh race. This race may chiefly concern Pagoda and Ormond Ferraris’ representative Shukamisa who can go well for his young rider Lyle Hewitson.