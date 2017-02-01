New e-mail ‘suggests Coe was aware of Russian doping’

London — Allegations that world athletics chief Sebastian Coe misled British MPs intensified on Tuesday after new e-mails appeared to show he was "made aware" of corruption claims about the Russian doping scandal months before they became public.

Coe, president of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), told a House of Commons committee in December 2015, he was "not aware" of specific allegations of corruption in Russian athletics until a German documentary in December 2014.

However, an e-mail from Coe, a two-time Olympic champion, to the IAAF’s ethics commission in August 2014, published on Tuesday by the culture, media and sport committee, stated: "I have now been made aware of the allegations".

Coe, a member of Britain’s unelected House of Lords, told Parliament in 2015: "I was certainly not aware of the specific allegations that had been made around the corruption of anti-doping processes in Russia."

MPs had wanted Coe to reappear before the committee following evidence from former athlete David Bedford that appeared to contradict that of the IAAF president.

Coe, the Olympic 1,500m champion at the 1980 and 1984 Games in Moscow and Los Angeles, has yet to return to the committee but has agreed to two requests to make public correspondence he had with Michael Beloff, chairman of the IAAF ethics commission.