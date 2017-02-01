Champion swimmer Chad Ho is determined to win his eighth straight Midmar Mile in two weeks’ time — but he will have to beat an Olympic gold medallist to do it.

The "King of Midmar"‚ as he has been dubbed‚ will be competing against Dutchman Ferry Weertman‚ who took gold in the 10km open water swim at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Ho finished just 5sec behind him, placed 10th. But come hell or high water‚ 26-year-old Ho is determined to maintain his unbeaten run.

"It will be a great honour to race him‚" said Ho. "We know each other and we are friends. Midmar is my home ground and he doesn’t know what to expect as it is his first time."

The competition is the world’s largest competitive open water event. It comprises eight races over two-days — this time on February 11 and 12.

Ho said he had been struggling with illness over the past few weeks‚ but was training through it.

Asked if he is aiming for 10 races, he said that was his goal but he prefers to take it year by year. "Let’s see what happens — let’s get to number eight first."

And he would prefer the dam to be "a little choppy".

"I’m not a great fan of completely flat; I don’t see it as a true test. Then again, we don’t want it so rough that it impacts on performance. Somewhere in the middle would be best."

At the 2015 Fina World Championships, Ho became the first South African to win gold in the men’s 5km open water event.

TMG Digital