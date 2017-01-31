SA’s coach gives team scoop on Australia

Sport / Other Sport

Proteas will put England errors behind them as they face the No 1-ranked team

31 January 2017 - 06:03 AM Tshepang Mailwane
Netball players Vanes-Mari du Toit of Gauteng North and Eileen van Zyl of Royal Bafokeng compete for the ball. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Netball players Vanes-Mari du Toit of Gauteng North and Eileen van Zyl of Royal Bafokeng compete for the ball. Picture: GALLO IMAGES

SA netball coach Norma Plummer will use the knowledge she has of her former side Australia in a bid to get a win over the No 1-ranked team in the SANZEA quad series.

The Proteas play Australia at the Durban International Convention Centre on Tuesday and are eager to build on their impressive second-half performance against England on Saturday, when they finally went down 60-55.

Australia will be a tougher battle for the Proteas‚ who will have to cut out the errors they made against England.

Plummer won two world cups with Australia and now has to mastermind a victory over a team that has proven to be a class above the rest.

Australia beat New Zealand 57-50 on Saturday‚ despite not being at their best.

"I coached a lot of the players in the Australian team and I know their strengths and weaknesses‚ which I will share with the girls‚" said Plummer‚ who was impressed with SA’s performance against England.

"It will be a step up, that’s for sure‚ although I watched their game against New Zealand and it was not a cracking performance," she said. "Australia got their win and we have to go out there [and perform]. We have nothing to lose," Plummer said.

