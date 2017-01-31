Klawervlei leads way with three wins at Kenilworth

An hour later Crawford won his third Met with Aussie import Whisky Baron.

Both the favourite, Horizon, and Anton Marcus’ mount, Table Bay, were expected to prove too smart for Edict Of Nantes, but Dettori came up trumps with Mayfair Speculators picking up the winner’s cheque of R625,000.

Although Sean Tarry will be disappointed not to have won the Sun Met with Legal Eagle, the champion trainer was all smiles after his star mare Carry On Alice routed her opposition in the Cape Flying Championship.

Klawervlei sold the Captain Al mare for R475,000 and her ninth success on Saturday took her earnings close to R4m.

Tarry was quick to point out that the mare has the amazing record of having won a grade1 race in each of the four seasons in which she has raced. Few horses can boast this outstanding achievement.

Marcus rarely returns home empty-handed from major meetings and he will have received a sizeable cheque after the well-supported William Longsword delivered the goods to capture the huge first prize of $250,000 in the CTS Mile.

Trainer Vaughan Marshall had expressed confidence that William Longsword could make it six wins from eight outings and his assessment was spot-on with Mayfair Speculators pocketing another big cheque.

William Longsword was sold by Klawervlei for R2.2m as a yearling so he had clearly appealed to many bloodstock experts. Despite a wide draw, the three-year-old was always travelling sweetly and should be a big drawcard in this year’s KwaZulu-Natal season.

The second leg of the Work Riders Challenge takes place at the Vaal on Tuesday and trainer Duncan Alexander’s filly Aerobatic could be a banker bet for punters in the sixth race.

Bred at Summerhill stud, this daughter of AP Arrow has posted two encouraging recent efforts when placed behind Brightnumbersix and Tandana. The three-year-old’s chief rival could be Goodness Me who will have the experienced Sam Mosia in the saddle.

Louis Goosen’s filly Street Life and Scott Kenny’s Rio Toro, a daughter of Toreador, also have each-way chances in this 1,200m contest.

Mosia, the winner of the 2016 Challenge, also has a good ride in the fourth race in which he partners Bono for trainer Weiho Marwing.

Following several places in maiden races, this Philanthropist gelding is overdue for a visit to the No 1 box.

Joe Gwingwizha, who should go close in the first race on Bubba’s Doll, will hope to spoil the day for Mosia on his mount, Sharp Link.

The colt has had his fair share of chances but this is not a strong race.

Frans Semela is another winner of this series and he can capture the third race on the Trippi filly, Gotoluvher. The three-year-old made a promising debut when third behind Sweet Pleasure at the Vaal three weeks ago.