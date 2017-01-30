Team Sky and Lance Armstrong deny mechanical doping

"They are hurting their sport, but human nature is like that. Man has always tried to find that magic potion," Verdy said.

Varjas said he told French police he sold secret-motor cycles to an unknown client just before the 2015 Tour, delivering the bikes to a locked storage room. He noted one motor design can be hidden inside the hub of the back wheel but would boost the normal wheel weight by about 800g.

In the 2015 Tour de France, peloton bikes were weighed before a time trial stage, with CBS reporting French authorities said Team Sky was the only squad with heavier bikes, each about 800g more.

"Weight is everything," LeMond said. "If your bike weighs a kilo more, you would never race on it." Britain’s Chris Froome, riding for Sky, won the 2013, 2015 and 2016 Tour de France crowns.

In 2015, he was "king of the mountains" for his times in the difficult climbing stages that often prove decisive. No Tour winner since 1970 had won the mountain crown as well.

A Team Sky spokesperson told CBS the team never used mechanical assistance, saying time trial bikes might be heavier to allow for better aerodynamics and all Sky bikes were checked and cleared by the International Cycling Union (UCI).

CBS reported, citing unnamed sources, that UCI would not allow French investigators in 2015 to remove Team Sky wheels and weigh them alone to uncover if they were enhanced.

LeMond said UCI must do more to combat motorised cheating.

"This is fixable," LeMond said. "I don’t trust it until they figure out how to take the motor out. I won’t trust any victories of the Tour de France."