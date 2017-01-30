Sport / Other Sport

US IMMIGRATION CLAMPDOWN

Farah slams ‘prejudice’ of Trump border move

30 January 2017 - 07:14 AM Agency Staff
Mo Farah. Picture: PAUL GILHAM/GETTY IMAGES
Mo Farah. Picture: PAUL GILHAM/GETTY IMAGES

London — British athletics legend Mo Farah slammed Donald Trump’s immigration clampdown on Sunday as a policy of "ignorance and prejudice" that could keep him apart from his family.

Double-double Olympic champion Farah was born in Somalia, but has lived in Britain since the age of eight, and was knighted in 2017 for his services to British sport.

"On January 1 … the Queen made me a Knight of the Realm. On January27, President Donald Trump seems to have made me an alien," he wrote on Facebook. Farah and his family are based in Oregon, where his training camp is located.

He is currently training in Ethiopia and said he was worried he may not be allowed back into the US after Trump issued an executive order temporarily barring entry to people from seven Muslim-majority countries including Somalia.

"I am a British citizen who has lived in America for the past six years — working hard, contributing to society, paying my taxes and bringing up our four children in the place they now call home," he wrote.

AFP

