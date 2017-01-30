Fabulous Federer’s 18th Major

Federer was forced to endure a nervous wait for his victory after Nadal unsuccessfully challenged the line call on the second championship point before becoming the first man to win five or more titles at three different Grand Slams.

The Swiss, for many the greatest player of all time, celebrated with tears in his eyes but his first words were for his friend and rival.

"Tennis is a tough sport, there are no draws in tennis but I would have been happy to share one with Rafa tonight," he said.

"I would have been happy to lose, to be honest, the comeback was as good as it was. I hope to see you next year but if not, then it was a wonderful year and I couldn’t be happier tonight."

Nadal, the 2009 champion, was also typically gracious after losing his third Melbourne final and coming up short in his bid for a 15th Grand Slam title.

"It was a great match and I think Roger probably deserved it a little more than me," he said.

"I played a great quality of tennis during the whole month. That’s great news for me. I believe that if I have my body in the right condition, I can have a great year because I feel that I am playing well."

Federer made the slower start but made the first breakthrough, converting the first break point of the match with a forehand winner to go 5-4 up.

That was enough to take the opening set but this was never going to be a straightforward win for either player and Nadal was all over his opponent’s serve at the start of the second and grabbed a 2-0 lead.