Crawford cements his place in the big league

If there were any doubters left that Brett Crawford could mix it with the top stables of Sean Tarry and Justin Snaith, they were silenced at Kenilworth on Saturday when the 45-year-old captured three feature races including the R5m Sun Met.

This was Crawford’s third Met triumph following wins by Angus (2003) and Futura (2015).

Aussie import Whisky Baron, the subject of sustained ante-post support in the past fortnight, made it five wins in succession since being gelded. Jockey Greg Cheyne partnered his mount to a length-and-a-half win over the favourite, Legal Eagle, with stablemate Captain America finishing third.

"I’m a great believer that when horses get into winning ways it gives them an edge. He looked to be labouring at one stage, but picked it up nicely and went on well," Crawford said.

Cheyne, who leads the jockeys’ log halfway through the season, was overjoyed with his success in the grade1 race. "He is the most uncomplicated horse I’ve ever ridden.

"We mapped out this route for him not knowing how good he was — now we know," Crawford said.

The favourite, Legal Eagle, had to settle for second spot once again, following his defeat by Smart Call in 2016’s race. Bookies countrywide faced a big payout if the five-year-old had managed to notch his 10th win.

Gold Standard, the only three-year-old in the race, finished in fourth place with his rider Richard Fourie lodging an objection against third-placed Captain America on the grounds of interference. It was overruled by the stipendiary stewards.

Marinaresco, the horse expected to pose the main threat to Legal Eagle, never got a blow in and finished a disappointing fifth about four lengths behind the winner. The grey, Bela-Bela, also failed to meet expectations.

Whisky Baron, who cost $37,740 as a yearling when bought at the Inglis sale in Australia, earned R2.85m for the four-year-old’s win, while Legal Eagle’s second purse of R1m took his career earnings over R8m. That is a tidy sum for a horse purchased from Avontuur Farm for R425,000.

Crawford’s first feature race victory on Saturday came in the R1m Kuda Sprint where his two-year-old Bold Respect, ridden by Corné Orffer, made it two wins in three starts. The son of Bold Silvano bred at Ascot Stud cost R200,000 as a yearling.

Investec boss Bernard Kantor could not have written the script better for their sponsorship of the grade1 Cape Derby. He managed to persuade the legendary rider Frankie Dettori to make the trip out to SA to provide the race with a huge boost and hopefully ride the winner.

Dettori was originally due to partner Table Bay in the race, but following an unimpressive workout by Edict Of Nantes, jockey Anton Marcus switched back to Joe Ramsden’s colt, who he had partnered in his previous three outings.

As it turned out, the cards fell the way of Kantor and Dettori with Crawford having Edict Of Nantes at his peak when it counted. The Kenilworth crowd were consequently treated to one of the Italian’s flying leaps from the saddle.

Although trainer Candice Bass-Robinson will be disappointed with Marinaresco’s no show in the Met, she will be delighted to have captured the Klawervlei Majorca Stakes with her four-year-old filly, Nightingale. This was only the fourth win for Silvano’s filly.

She should be worth following during the upcoming KwaZulu-Natal season.

One of the most popular wins on the afternoon was that of Carry On Alice who put her many backers in the payout queue when proving too speedy for her rivals in the Betting World Cape Flying Championship. It was the ninth career win by the Captain Al mare who is co-owned by Kenilworth chairman, Chris van Niekerk.

Perhaps the most ironic part of the meeting was the name of the Met winner, Whisky Baron. He would have been the ideal advert for the race’s previous sponsors, Justerini & Brooks, suppliers of J&B whisky.