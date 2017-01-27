Serena survives pressure to seal all-Williams final

But for seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus, Saturday’s final will be her first at a Major since that encounter.

"It felt really good because I felt like it was in my hands to force this Williams final," Serena said of her semifinal rout. "Believe it or not, I was feeling a little pressure about that, but it felt really good to get that win."

The 35-year-old world No 2 was back to her ruthless best against 34-year-old Lucic-Maroni, their aggregate ages making it the "oldest" Grand Slam semifinal clash in the

professional era.

But it was the younger opponent moving with more weight in her legs as Williams charged out of the blocks to wrap up the first set in 25 minutes. The second was of identical duration and of a similar pattern, with Williams in full flight and Lucic-Maroni surrendering quickly.

The Williams sisters were near the top of their game when they met in the Wimbledon final and though their paths have diverged, they have both suffered huge setbacks off court.

Serena has overcome a major health scare and a litany of injuries, while Venus has made her return after years battling Sjögren’s syndrome, an autoimmune disease that causes fatigue and joint pain.

"I think, of course, I was always stressed out and worried if she would be okay and be able to play," Serena said of her older sister’s struggles.

Reuters