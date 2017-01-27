An 18th Major in sight for Federer

One win from an 18th Grand Slam title and a first in five years, Federer also kept alive the chance of a dream final with rival Rafa Nadal, who plays the second semifinal against 15th seed Grigor Dimitrov on Friday.

The Swiss will become the oldest men’s Grand Slam finalist since Ken Rosewall featured in the US Open in 1974 at the age of 39.

"It’s all real, I never thought in my wildest dreams I would come this far in Australia," a glowing Federer said in his courtside interview, having come to Australia with no expectations after six months out of the game.

Federer had to close out the win with an upper leg injury and thanked the court’s physio for his "magic hands". But he moved superbly to deny his close friend Wawrinka a chance at a fourth Grand Slam title.

Friendship was shelved before the match, however, and Wawrinka kept the doyen of men’s tennis waiting before they walked silently to centre court.

It was a slow-burning start to their seventh Grand Slam encounter, but it sparked into life in a marathon fourth game as Wawrinka saved a trio of break points to grimly hold serve.

There were moments of magic, a regal Federer drop shot sliced high into the air from the baseline just cleared the net to flummox Wawrinka at 3-2.

Federer swapped wands, grabbing a fresh racquet after new balls were called and wielded it to devastating effect in the 12th game, breaking Wawrinka’s serve to take the set when he hammered a forehand into the net.

Broken again to trail 4-2, Wawrinka lost the second set in just 31 minutes and hammered his racquet into the court. The Swiss decided to complete the job properly, snapping his racquet in half over his knee.

His other knee had been bothering him before the match and he returned to the court with it strapped.

With new racquet in hand, he began swinging with abandon and his peerless backhand began to sing. A searing passing shot broke Federer’s serve in the fourth game and Wawrinka roared through the set in a furious salvo of power hitting.

Another smoking backhand passing shot smashed through Federer’s serve and the Swiss lost a sixth straight game.

Wawrinka fired a string of huge serves to put the match on level terms and pounded his chest in a muted celebration.

The pair pounded away at each other in the fifth before Wawrinka’s serve crumbled.

The decisive double-fault sparked raucous cheers from the pro-Federer crowd and Federer roared to the finish, savouring the chance to add to his four Melbourne Park titles.

