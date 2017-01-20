Marinaresco cracks good draw for SA’s richest race

Lady Luck at last smiled on trainer Candice Bass-Robinson when her star performer, Marinaresco, drew well for the country’s richest race — the R5m Sun Met to be run at Kenilworth on January 28.

With stablemates Silver Mountain and Nightingale both drawing badly for the Klawervlei Majorca Stakes, Bass-Robinson must have been nervous ahead of the barrier draw but the four-year-old’s jockey, Grant van Niekerk, drew a good position.

Runner-up in the Vodacom Durban July, Marinaresco disappointed his fans when failing to get a blow in behind Legal Eagle in the L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate.

However, bookmakers report steady support in the ante-post market for the Bass-Robinson inmate although Legal Eagle remains the favourite.

Legal Eagle drew stall nine, which Derek Brugman, racing manager for owner Markus Jooste, said "could have been better, could have been worse".

Although final gallops only reveal that one’s big-race fancy has not passed away overnight, pundits at Kenilworth considered Bela-Bela’s workout as the most impressive and trainer Justin Snaith and jockey Anthony Delpech will be happy that the grey drew gate four.

One pundit who felt Bela-Bela had a tough task on her hands at the weights was Robert Bloomberg, who said maybe the Met was the wrong race. "I feel she would have been a certainty for the Majorca Stakes."

Aussie import Whisky Baron drew favourably at barrier five and will have last season’s Investec Cape Derby victor It’s My Turn next to him.

Investec boss Bernard Kantor is the man who has managed to lure world-renowned jockey Frankie Dettori to SA and the flamboyant Italian will jump from gate seven on last season’s Durban July winner.

Meanwhile, the Cape Thoroughbred Sales, which hosts the Cape Premier Yearling Sale at the Cape Town Convention Centre on Saturday and Sunday, will be encouraged by the increased turnover at the recent Magic Millions Sale on Australia’s Sun Coast.

Total turnover increased to $102m with an average of $155,014. It was interesting that six of the top 10 lots were all by sire sons of Danehill. A Redoubte’s Choice colt made $980,000 and a Fastnet Rock filly $910,000.

The first of Frankel’s progeny to be sold here on Saturday is out of a mare by Fastnet Rock.