Rivals now have more belief, Djokovic admits after shock loss

He also relinquished his Wimbledon and US Open titles and was eliminated in the first round of the Rio Olympics by eventual champion Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina.

The 7-6 (10/8), 5-7, 2-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 loss to the 117th-ranked Istomin will only raise more questions about Djokovic’s ability to stay at the top after dominating tennis for the last six years.

Asked if opponents have started to believe more over the last six months that he was beatable, Djokovic said: "Sure. They wouldn’t be playing against me or any other opponent or any other tournament, for that matter, if they don’t believe that they can win.

"They go out and they try their best. Today Denis, surely he was an underdog, but he didn’t show any nerves in the big moments.

"Everything came together. It was the right moment for him, the right day. He was better." Djokovic’s stunning defeat ends a phenomenal run of success in Melbourne where he won six Australian Open titles in six finals.

"I’m not used to losing in the Australian Open second round," he said. "I’ve always played so well. Throughout the last 10 years, I’ve won six titles here.

"This court has been so nice to me. I enjoyed it very much. Of course, it’s disappointing. But the end of the day I have to accept it," Djokovic said.