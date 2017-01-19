Hank McGregor and Andy Birkett in K1 showdown

Underberg — The competitive river racing year is set to get under way in spectacular fashion as some of the planet’s top river paddlers square up on the uMzimkulu River at the Drak Challenge in the southern Drakensberg on Saturday and Sunday.

The 65km, two-day race is in its 24th year and attracts the cream of SA’s river racers.

Early in the new year, the event was awarded the KZN K1 River Championship status, adding even more weight to the looming clash of the titans on the full uMzimkulu River.

Add to this the fact that the prestigious FNB Dusi Canoe Marathon in February is just a handful of weeks away, and there is plenty riding on the race through the foothills of the southern Drakensberg.

The race will see the elites battle it out for KwaZulu-Natal K1 bragging rights, with the burgeoning rivalry between World Marathon champion Hank McGregor and three-time defending Drak Challenge champion Andy Birkett set to take centre stage over the two days of the race.

Euro Steel/Kayak Centre’s McGregor had to pull out after the first day in 2016 because of illness, which curtailed what was panning out to be another enthralling chapter in the Birkett vs McGregor saga.

Birkett won the race untouched and with it, took his third consecutive Drak title.

The race has historically set the stage for standout podium and top 10 performances, with Owen Gandar upstaging plenty of big guns to snatch an impressive third in 2016, holding off the charging junior Jean van der Westhuyzen, who excelled in finishing fourth.

The women’s race has been dominated by Euro Steel’s Abby Solms in recent years. The teacher from Pietermaritzburg needs just one more victory to become the most decorated winner of the race.

Despite Solms’s dominance in the past, she has a relative novice breathing down her neck in the form of Olympic bronze medallist and Euro Steel teammate Bridgitte Hartley. The former sprint ace has made the transition to river paddling with ease. Having won the Umpetha Challenge at the end of 2016 and showing her diversity with two wins in the FNB Surfski Series, Hartley’s ability and determination will test Solms to the limit.

With good water predicted for the race, times are expected to be faster than previous years. However, the competition at the sharp end of the field suggests that one slight error might be at the cost of a top three spot.