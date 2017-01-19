Alibaba to aid International Olympic Committee with digital upgrade

Davos — The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Alibaba founder Jack Ma announced on Thursday a partnership in which the organisers of the Olympic Games will rely on the Chinese e-commerce titan for a digital upgrade.

The partnership was announced at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, by Ma and IOC president Thomas Bach, who said the plan would give the Olympics a more modern face that would carry the IOC "into the digital age".

"This is to engage better with a younger generation … (by) using the different digital platforms to motivate young people to play sports," Bach told journalists at the Davos talk-fest.

"We want to get the couch potatoes off the couch," he added.