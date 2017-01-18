Lion of Africa’s crew hail ‘great sailing, great fun’

Cape Town — Lion of Africa Vulcan is the first South African yacht to complete the Cape2Rio race, crossing the finish line in third place behind Black Pearl and Runaway, winner of the contest.

The Cape Town-based yacht, co-owned and co-skippered by Hylton Hale, finished seven hours after Black Pearl.

"We are elated to see our local friends and heroes finishing third at the Cape2Rio," said Vitor Medina, commodore of the Royal Cape Yacht Club, hosts of the Cape2Rio and home base to the Lion of Africa.

"Hylton and his crew have sailed impressively and we can’t wait to share in their triumph once they are back in Cape Town," he said.

Lion of Africa Vulcan’s result is particularly impressive as it was not designed for ocean races. The yacht had to be fitted with numerous components to ensure its safety on the open ocean. These changes included new safety equipment and enhanced waterproofing.

"It was a great race," said co-skipper Francois Kuttel. "It was an epic sail from start to finish; better than some of the other Cape2Rios I have participated in. This year was 15 days of great sailing and great fun."