BAGMAN

Proudest moment for caddie Nkonyane

16 January 2017 - 09:01 AM Lali Stander
Graeme Storm, from Britain, with the South African Open trophy and his caddie Thama Jeffrey Nkonyane were on top of the world after a nail-biting play-off with world No2 Rory McIlroy at Glendower on Sunday. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LUKE WALKER
Graeme Storm, from Britain, with the South African Open trophy and his caddie Thama Jeffrey Nkonyane were on top of the world after a nail-biting play-off with world No2 Rory McIlroy at Glendower on Sunday. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LUKE WALKER

Thama Jeffrey Nkonyane collected the biggest cheque of his 32-year career as a caddie after helping Graeme Storm to victory in the SA Open on Sunday.

"This will definitely be the biggest payday of my life and of course the money is going to be great, but this is proudest day of my career," said the 51-year-old from Soweto.

"It was very special to win the SA Open in front of my home crowd with Graeme, because we’ve known each for many years. "I caddied for him in his amateur days, when he came to SA as a youngster to compete in the SA Stroke Play and SA Match Play. Then I picked up his bag again at the SA Open in 2004.

"We always reconnect when he comes to SA and he calls on me if he doesn’t bring his own bagman. "

So many years playing mother, father, psychologist and caddie brought a lot of experience and he knew his job was to keep Storm’s head in the game.

"Graeme never played with Rory before, so we knew it was going to be a stressful day at the office, but I have to say, the South African golf fans had a lot to do with his win," Nkonyane said.

"At almost every hole, for every shot, they cheered just as hard for Graeme as they did for Rory and that really gave us a lot of confidence. Graeme didn’t have time to feel the nerves.

"My job was to keep him looking ahead and keep him in the game. I kept telling him not to get angry or upset and hurt himself."

Horne and Fisher set the pace after first round

SA’s Keith Horne joins early pacesetter and countryman Trevor Fisher Jr at the head of the SA Open field
Brandon Stone a man to watch, says Gary Player

‘The young man has immense talent and if he applies it correctly, there is no telling how well he can do,’ says Gary Player
