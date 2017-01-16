Sport / Other Sport

Andy Murray claims a hard-fought first-round win

16 January 2017 - 10:26 AM Agency Staff
Andy Murray returns a shot during his first-round Australian Open match against Ukraine's Illya Marchenko in Melbourne on January 16 2017. Picture: Reuters
Melbourne — British world number one Andy Murray claimed a hard-fought win over Illya Marchenko to open his Australian Open campaign in Melbourne on Monday.

The Scot, who is bidding for his first Australian Open title after losing five finals, prevailed 7-5, 7-6 (7/5), 6-2 in 2hr 47min and will next play Russian qualifier Andrey Rublev.

Japan’s big hope, Kei Nishikori, survived a gruelling five-set examination in the first round to advance in scorching conditions.

Fifth-seeded Nishikori came through a dogfight with 48th-ranked Russian Andrey Kuznetsov to win 5-7, 6-1, 6-4, 6-7 (6/8), 6-2 in 3hr 34min and maintain his unbeaten record in five-set matches in Melbourne.

It was Nishikori’s fourth five-set win at the Australian Open, and set him up for a second-round encounter with Frenchman Jeremy Chardy.

"It wasn’t easy, especially mentally and I should have finished it in four sets," Nishikori said.

Spain’s Nicolas Almagro denied suggestions of a money-grab after he lasted just 23 minutes before retiring.

Almagro threw in the towel with a calf injury at 4-0 down in the first set against France’s Jeremy Chardy, but walked away with a A$50,000 ($37,400) cheque as a first-round loser.

AFP

