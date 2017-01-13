Horne and Fisher set the pace after first round

He is no stranger to the top of the leaderboard but this time SA’s Keith Horne hopes he can stay the course across four rounds of the SA Open.

Late on Thursday, Horne joined early pacesetter and countryman Trevor Fisher Jr at the head of the field on six-under to hold a one shot advantage over favourite Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy‚ South Africans Thomas Aiken‚ Dean Burmeister and Jbe Kruger‚ and England’s Jordan Smith.

Horne‚ who also led after the first round in 2016 and had set the pace at December’s Alfred Dunhill Championships before fading‚ hopes his form will linger until late Sunday afternoon.

"I think that final round at Leopard Creek was the most disappointing in 20 years as a professional. I had played so well and to do that was really disappointing. It is nice to be back in the mix. Hopefully I can put four good rounds together."

Not that his 66 was all plain sailing. Horne found only four fairways with his driver.