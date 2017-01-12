Crawford’s best season could get even better

Trainer Brett Crawford is already enjoying his best season and it will get even better if his Aussie import, Whisky Baron, can perform a giant-killing act in the R5m Sun Met.

Crawford is currently in third place in the national trainers log — a huge improvement on the 2015-16 season when he finished in 12th place.

Whisky Baron made it four wins on the bounce when capturing last Saturday’s Peninsula Handicap and his Met odds have been trimmed dramatically with the four-year-old now third favourite at 9-2.

After the publication of the July weights, Legal Eagle is the third favourite at 15-10 with Marinaresco on offer at 3-1.

Several pundits have pointed out that Whisky Baron’s time in the Peninsula was faster than that of both Bela-Bela (Maine Chance Paddock Stakes) and Horizon (Politician Stakes).

The gelding’s rider, Greg Cheyne, is enjoying as successful a campaign as Crawford. After riding in only 427 races last term with 54 winners, it is a different story this season as he holds a lead over Andrew Fortune in the jockeys table.

Supporters of Marinaresco — only fourth in the Queen’s Plate — might be advised to hold their Met bets until the draw for the big race is made on January 19.

Trainer Candice Bass-Robinson has told the media her charge does not have the gate speed to overcome a wide draw. Consequently, Marinaresco’s price will go out even further if he is again unlucky in the draw.

Interestingly, Karel Miedema, editor of Sporting Post and regarded as one of the top experts in SA, says on the newspaper’s website that he believes Marinaresco "isn’t as good as he’s generally considered to be".

Given the conditions of the race, Legal Eagle will be a tough nut to crack in the Met and Sean Tarry’s champion is closing in on stake earnings of R10m.

The five-year-old’s Queen’s Plate triumph was his ninth victory in 15 starts and his fifth grade1 success. His stakes tally stands at R7,022,875.

Tarry was again among the winners at the Vaal on Tuesday and the champion trainer sends a team of 12 horses to the Free State track on Thursday.

The banker bet for punters should be the Dynasty filly, Swift Sarah, who should beat a small field in the seventh race with the minimum of fuss. Her only danger is Gavin Lerena’s mount, Last Chirp.

A victory for Swift Sarah would be timely for Highlands Stud as they will be offering her half-brother (by Pathfork) at the CTS Premier Yearling Sale in Cape Town on January 22.

Tarry and S’manga Khumalo team up with Imperial Gold in the first leg of the jackpot, but this race can see Lucky Houdalakis’ runner, Cockade, notch an overdue win.

Another runner who enters calculations is Geoff Woodruff’s Aussie import, Thatho Magestique, who ran creditably last time out and will have his third run after a rest.