Justin Thomas fights back to outplay Japan’s Matsuyama

Los Angeles — Justin Thomas recovered from a late double-bogey and held off a last-day challenge by Japan’s in-form Hideki Matsuyama to clinch his third PGA Tour victory, by three shots at the SBS Tournament of Champions in Hawaii on Sunday.

Thomas had been a commanding five strokes in front with five holes to play before his lead was stunningly cut to just one after 15 holes.

He then benefited from a two-shot swing at the par-four 17th, where he sank a three-footer for birdie after Matsuyama had three-putted for bogey, and also birdied the last to close with a four-under 69 in the PGA Tour’s opening event of the year.

The 23-year-old from Kentucky, whose previous two titles on the circuit had both come at the CIMB Classic in Malaysia, finished with a 22-under total of 270 in the elite 32-man, winners-only field.

"It’s a great feeling," said Thomas who jumped from 22nd to 12th in the world rankings.

"I obviously stumbled a bit more than I would have liked to on some of those holes but I think it really shows where my game is at right now."

Reuters