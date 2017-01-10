RISE IN THE RANKINGS
Justin Thomas fights back to outplay Japan’s Matsuyama
The American golfer clinches his third PGA Tour victory and jumps from 22nd to 12th in the world rankings
Los Angeles — Justin Thomas recovered from a late double-bogey and held off a last-day challenge by Japan’s in-form Hideki Matsuyama to clinch his third PGA Tour victory, by three shots at the SBS Tournament of Champions in Hawaii on Sunday.
Thomas had been a commanding five strokes in front with five holes to play before his lead was stunningly cut to just one after 15 holes.
He then benefited from a two-shot swing at the par-four 17th, where he sank a three-footer for birdie after Matsuyama had three-putted for bogey, and also birdied the last to close with a four-under 69 in the PGA Tour’s opening event of the year.
The 23-year-old from Kentucky, whose previous two titles on the circuit had both come at the CIMB Classic in Malaysia, finished with a 22-under total of 270 in the elite 32-man, winners-only field.
"It’s a great feeling," said Thomas who jumped from 22nd to 12th in the world rankings.
"I obviously stumbled a bit more than I would have liked to on some of those holes but I think it really shows where my game is at right now."
Reuters
