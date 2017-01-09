TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS
Japan’s Matsuyama chases Justin Thomas
Los Angeles — Justin Thomas, hunting his third PGA Tour victory, seized a two-shot lead after the third round of the SBS Tournament of Champions in Hawaii on Saturday but has the game’s hottest player, Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama, in close pursuit.
Coleader overnight with fellow American Ryan Moore, the long-hitting Thomas eagled the par-four 14th and finished with a birdie at the last, where he two-putted from just short of the green, for a six-under 67 and an 18-under total of 201.
Thomas is seeking his first PGA Tour title on US soil after claiming his first two wins at the CIMB Classic in Malaysia but was due to contend with Matsuyama in Sunday’s final round at the Kapalua Resort on the island of Maui.
Matsuyama, who has four victories in his last five starts worldwide, was alone in second place in the elite 32-man, winners-only field after firing a superb 66 that included five birdies in the last nine holes.
Thomas is the only player to have beaten Matsuyama during his sizzling run of form, having triumphed by three strokes over the world No6 at the CIMB Classic in October, but the young American is taking nothing for granted. "It’s nice to be able to give yourself an opportunity in the first event of the New Year but there’s 18 holes left and Hideki’s the hottest golfer in the world right now," Thomas, 23, told Golf Channel.
Thomas broke clear of a congested leader board with a birdie at the par-four 12th, where he hit his second shot from 100 yards to within two feet of the flag. He then moved two strokes in front with his eagle at the 14th, reaching the green off the tee and rolling in a curling 22-footer.
Matsuyama, aiming to become the first Japanese player to win back-to-back PGA Tour titles, maintained his victory bid with birdies at the 14th, 15th and 18th.
Reuters
Please login or register to comment.