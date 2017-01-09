Japan’s Matsuyama chases Justin Thomas

Los Angeles — Justin Thomas, hunting his third PGA Tour victory, seized a two-shot lead after the third round of the SBS Tournament of Champions in Hawaii on Saturday but has the game’s hottest player, Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama, in close pursuit.

Coleader overnight with fellow American Ryan Moore, the long-hitting Thomas eagled the par-four 14th and finished with a birdie at the last, where he two-putted from just short of the green, for a six-under 67 and an 18-under total of 201.

Thomas is seeking his first PGA Tour title on US soil after claiming his first two wins at the CIMB Classic in Malaysia but was due to contend with Matsuyama in Sunday’s final round at the Kapalua Resort on the island of Maui.