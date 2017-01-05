Two more yachts out of Cape2Rio

Following Dark Matter’s withdrawal from the Cape2Rio yacht race on Tuesday, two more boats have been forced to abandon the event.

The catamaran WOW pulled out with two broken daggerboards while Trekker II quit with a damaged rudder.

The impairments are believed to have been the result of heavy seas.

Trekker II is a veteran of the race, having made her debut in 1982 — as Voortrekker II — with legendary South African sailor Bertie Reed at the helm.

Late on Tuesday, Trekker II sent out a "pan-pan" call — a signal that a boat is in a state of urgency but with no immediate danger — but later upgraded this to a mayday.