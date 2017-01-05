Teenager Zverev downs Federer in Hopman thriller

Perth — Roger Federer’s comeback from injury struck its first hurdle on Wednesday when he was beaten by teenager Alexander Zverev at the mixed teams Hopman Cup in Perth, but he remained upbeat.

In one of the highest-quality singles matches seen yet in the 29-year history of the event, Federer showed plenty of the class that has won him a record 17 Grand Slams, but could not quite hold off the bold 19-year-old German.

Despite the result, Switzerland kept their hopes of reaching Saturday’s final alive with a 2-1 win over Germany — Belinda Bencic beating Andrea Petkovic in the women’s singles and then teaming up with Federer to win the deciding mixed doubles.

The men’s singles was a classic battle between the old and the new, with Federer left to rue his failure to serve out the first set when leading 5-3.

In the end, two booming first serves from Zverev, the first teenager to make the top 20 since Novak Djokovic in 2006, closed out the match in front of a record crowd of 13,785. He took the match, ultimately decided by three tie-breakers, 7-6 (7/1) 6-7 (4/7) 7-6 (7/4) in two hours and 30 minutes.

Federer was upbeat despite his defeat to a player he believes will be a star for the next decade. "Who really cares ... it was good to play for two-and-a-half hours," he said. "Sasha [Zverev] can serve big and showed what he can do, but I was happy how I hung around and I had some really good moments.

"As long as I am injury-free and feeling good."