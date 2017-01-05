Bela-Bela out to redeem poor July result

Trainer Justin Snaith’s filly Bela-Bela will be on a reputation-redeeming mission when she contests Saturday’s Maine Chance Farms Paddock Stakes at Kenilworth.

Bela-Bela was heavily supported to give Anthony Delpech his fifth Durban July victory last year, but finished out of the placings behind The Conglomerate.

Back against her own sex on Saturday, Bela-Bela could stake her claim as a serious contender against Legal Eagle and Marinaresco in the R5m Sun Met at the end of the month.

Snaith has booked Anton Marcus for the ride and the reaction from World Sports Betting has been to install his mount as the 14-10 favourite.

Silver Mountain will be out to spoil the party for the favourite and Candice Bass-Robinson’s filly is quoted as second favourite at 3-1.

It could be a big meeting for Bass-Robinson in her first season as a trainer as she also saddles Marinaresco in the R1,5m L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate.

Her charge is on offer at 16-10 in latest betting with last year’s winner, Legal Eagle, favourite to complete the double at 9-10.

Legal Eagle’s trainer, Sean Tarry, saddles Safe Harbour in the Paddock Stakes and his talented filly will once again have Weichong Marwing in the irons. His mount is third favourite in the market at 7-1.

Snaith has another string to his bow in the form of 9-1 chance Star Express, with top jockey Piere Strydom booked for the ride.

Of the remainder, Silver Mountain’s stablemate, Nightingale, is a 14-1 shot and will be partnered by Aldo Domeyer.

Racing is again at the Vaal on Thursday and former champion trainer Geoff Woodruff will be disappointed if he does not win the seventh race on the card.

Woodruff saddles the unbeaten Australian import, Super Stratum, who looks sure to start favourite to make it three wins in a row.

The stable has back-up in the form of Trip To Troy, with Gavin Lerena booked for the ride.

Earlier in the meeting, Andrew Fortune, who is riding at the top of his game, should go close on Ilitshe in the sixth race.

His biggest danger will probably be another Woodruff inmate, Elevenses.

Trainer Scott Kenny had a winner at Tuesday’s Vaal meeting and most pundits consider his runner, Air Force Legend, as the banker bet in the fourth race. This is another good ride for Lerena in which Red Rebel may pose the main threat.

Trainer Alec Laird also has his yard in good form and it would be no surprise to see his recent Work Riders winner, Brookie, finish in the money in the first leg of the jackpot.

His runner’s recent win was over 1,800m and he should enjoy the step up to 2,400m.

Laird has an interesting runner in the final event on the card in the form of his lightly raced 3-year-old filly Sun Sentinel.

She has more scope than most of her rivals in the race

and is a must inclusion in the Pick 6 perms.