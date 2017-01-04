Wayne Westner achieved much for South African golf in just one decade

Wayne Westner‚ the former pro golfer who died on Wednesday of a bullet wound‚ won more than a dozen professional events.

The 55-year-old was best known for winning the South African Open in 1988 and 1991, at the Durban Country Club, and rose at one stage to 40th place in the Official World Golf Rankings‚ reports the South Coast Herald.

Born in September 1961, he turned pro in 1982, but an injury in 1998 cut his golfing success short. He had a keen interest in fly fishing and the outdoors.