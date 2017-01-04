Wayne Westner achieved much for South African golf in just one decade
04 January 2017 - 19:56 PM
Wayne Westner. Picture: TERTIUS PICKARD/GALLO IMAGES
Wayne Westner‚ the former pro golfer who died on Wednesday of a bullet wound‚ won more than a dozen professional events.
The 55-year-old was best known for winning the South African Open in 1988 and 1991, at the Durban Country Club, and rose at one stage to 40th place in the Official World Golf Rankings‚ reports the South Coast Herald.
Born in September 1961, he turned pro in 1982, but an injury in 1998 cut his golfing success short. He had a keen interest in fly fishing and the outdoors.
In just 10 years, Westner notched up these international tournament victories:
- 1983 ICL Tournament Players Classic (RSA)
- 1988 Southern Suns South African Open Championship
- 1989 South Africa Winter Championship
- 1990 PX Pro Celebrity Classic‚ Brakecore Wool Festival Pro-Am (RSA)‚ Sun City Classic (RSA)
- 1991 Protea Assurance South African Open Championship (RSA)‚ AECI Charity Classic (RSA)
- 1992 Wild Coast Sun Classic (RSA)
- 1996 San Lameer South African Masters‚ Nashua Wild Coast Sun Classic (RSA)
- 1996 FNB Players Championship
- 1993 Dubai Desert Classic
