Van Niekerk cops three-week ban

Cape-based jockey Grant van Niekerk faces a quiet festive season after an announcement from the National Horseracing Authority that he has been found guilty of three riding offences resulting in a three-week ban.

The 25-year-old, who represented SA in November’s International Jockeys Challenge, got into hot water on these dates:

November 23 for causing interference in the fourth race at Kenilworth.

November 26 for causing interference in the fifth race at Turffontein.

November 30 for causing interference in the first race at Kenilworth.

Van Niekerk is the regular pilot of top four-year-old Marinaresco and partnered the son of Silvano into second place in last season’s Vodacom Durban July and also last Saturday’s Green Point Stakes.

He will want to complete his suspension before the next target for Marinaresco, the L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate to be run at Kenilworth on January 7.

The stake for the grade1 race has been raised to R1.5m but is still some way adrift of the R5m prize money for the Sun Met on January 28.

With the last three races at Turffontein on Tuesday night abandoned due to rain, Gauteng officials will be hoping the weather will be kinder for Thursday’s nine-race programme at the Vaal.

Muzi Yeni, currently based on the Highveld, has seven booked rides at the meeting and he should go close on trainer Lucky Houdalakis’s runner, Cockade, in the final leg of the jackpot.

Cockade has had his injury problems but last month’s third behind Brazuca was a good effort and he could just have the measure of Piere Strydom’s mount, Trip To Troy.

Gavin Lerena won on Trip To Troy in October and Strydom was in the saddle when the Trippi gelding ran second behind Bold Rex last time out.

Recent winner Hawaiian Sun and Cockade’s stablemate, Man’s Inn, are also in with a shout in this race over the straight 1,600m.

Yeni could have a successful meeting as he should go close on Mike de Kock’s runner, Crown Court, in the second race.

The chief danger to Crown Court could be another of Strydom’s rides, September Bloom, as she also boasts consistent form in earning place money in her last four starts.

Trainer Paul Peter’s five-year-old, Analysis This, will be on a redeeming mission in the seventh race.

With this event being restricted to apprentices, the ride on the gelding goes to Calvin Habib, who can expect challenges from Tristan Godden on Shimmering Brook and Calvin Ngcobo on Baylisiana.

Elevenses found only his stablemate, Super Stratum, too good for him on his latest appearance at Thursday’s track and the Geoff Woodruff inmate could be a banker bet for punters in the ninth race.

Young Craig Zackey has been in top form in recent weeks and his mount, Star Trek, could prove a lucrative swinger bet with Elevenses.