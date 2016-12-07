Chad le Clos retained his world 200m butterfly short-course crown in Canada on Tuesday night‚ but Cameron van der Burgh suffered a shock exit in the men’s 100m breaststroke.

Van der Burgh‚ the silver medallist in this race at the Rio Games‚ missed out on Wednesday’s final by just two hundredths of a second.

His 57.67 effort in the semifinals was more than a second off his season’s best.

It was a shock on paper‚ although Van der Burgh had admitted in the build-up that his preparation had been far from ideal‚ having been sidetracked by his pending move from Pretoria to Cape Town.

His friend and training partner Giulio Zorzi was eliminated in the heats‚ although he had the consolation of being one of the quickest over the first 50m‚ which should give him some confidence going into the 50m breaststroke on Friday.