Trainer Goodman heads to court over doping fine

IN A case which has dragged on for nearly two years, trainer James Goodman, fined a total of R145,000 by the National Horseracing Authority (NHA), has decided to approach the High Court to resolve the matter.

The case goes back to October 10 2014 when Aldric, a horse trained by Goodman, was dope tested after running in a race at Greyville.

The specimen disclosed the presence of caffeine, a prohibited substance under the NHA’s rules.

At a subsequent inquiry, Goodman was fined R80,000 for being the person in charge of Aldric and a further R45,000 for costs incurred by the NHA.

Apparently, the relevant documentation has been drafted and the case set down for the High Court on February 10 2017. That will take the whole affair to nearly two and a half years.

The matter has aroused plenty of comment on social media, which is no surprise as Goodman co-hosts the weekly programme Winning Ways on racing channel Tellytrack.

Some say the fine is too big while some others feel trainers found guilty of a doping charge should be warned off.

Meanwhile, the last classic of the UK season, the Ladbrokes St Leger is to be run at Doncaster on Saturday. Idaho is quoted the hot favourite with leading bookmakers at 5-6.

However, charismatic jockey Frankie Dettori, who has won the St Leger five times, feels the favourite’s price is decidedly "skinny".

"Idaho brings the best form into the race — he won the Voltigeur at York but I thought that he made hard work of it," said Dettori.

"He’s a short price and I think the Leger is more open than people think. I like Sword Fighter (generally on offer at 12-1) because he won the Queen’s Vase and is a definite stayer.

"He’ll run a good race," said the jockey.

With trainer John Gosden deciding not to run Wings Of Desire, it is possible Dettori will be without a mount in the Doncaster race. He could switch to Ireland for the Irish Champion Stakes.

The Irish meeting will get a boost if trainer Aidan O’Brien decides to run his superstar filly, Minding, in the Champion Stakes.

It could set up an intriguing clash with Dermot Weld’s talented performer, Harzand.

Top French trainer, Jean-Claude Rouget, is also fancying a raid on the huge prize money on offer and he has nominated Prix du Jockey Club winner, Almanzor, for the Champion Stakes.