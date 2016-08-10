Serena Williams stays on course for gold

RIO DE JANEIRO — Defending champion Serena Williams ended a three-match losing streak against Alize Cornet to keep her hopes of a fifth Olympic gold medal alive on Monday.

But it was a roller-coaster 7-6 (7/5) 6-2 victory for the world No1 who 24 hours earlier had suffered her first ever Olympic women’s doubles loss with sister Venus.

Williams led 3-0 and had two points for a 4-0 advantage in the first set. But France’s Cornet stormed back forcing the American to save two set points in the 10th game before the top seed sealed the tie-break after 77 minutes.

The 22-time Major winner cut a frustrated figure, smashing her racquet into the ground at one stage. Williams stepped on the gas in the second set to secure a third round clash with Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina, securing victory on a third match point.

"It was a big motivation to win because I haven’t done well against her in the past," said Williams.

Juan Martin del Potro followed up his shock defeat of Novak Djokovic by downing Portugal’s Joao Sousa in front of a legion of passionate, vocal Argentine fans.

The giant 27-year-old, ranked 141 in the world swept to a 6-3 1-6 6-3 win.

Dressed in blue football shirts, the Argentine’s followers draped national flags and banners over the centre court barriers and responded defiantly when locals booed the mention of Del Potro’s name.

However, bitterness between Brazil and Argentina boiled over when a group of fans engaged in a punch-up. "I hope that will not happen again because we need to have peace between Argentina and Brazil. This is not football," said Del Potro.

AFP