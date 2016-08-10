Rowers on a high, Blitzboks start in style

ROWERS Lawrence Brittain and Shaun Keeling hope to entertain as they seek glory in the A-final of the men’s pair at the Rio Olympics on Thursday, while the Blitzboks wasted little time in getting their Games off to a winning start.

SA scored two tries in each half as they beat minnows Spain 24-0.

They were on the score sheet within 90 seconds, thanks to Cecil Afrika, and that 7-0 became 14-0 with Afrika showing good feet to score another try and convert.

Seabelo Senatla showed why he is the most feared man on the circuit when stretching his legs to race in at the left corner for his first Olympic try (19-0) and Philip Snyman got in on the act as well to wind it up for the Blitzboks who also later silenced France 26-0.

Earlier on the water, Brittain, a cancer survivor, and Keeling, a veteran of Beijing 2008, ended third in their semifinal to advance to the A-final.

The men’s four of David Hunt, Jonty Smith, Vince Breet and Jake Green won the repechage to reach their semifinal on Wednesday.

Brittain and Keeling had been second for most of the 2,000m race behind New Zealand pair Eric Murray and Hamish Bond, unbeaten in every race since 2009, before being overhauled by Great Britain over the final quarter.

"We had a really good first three-quarters of the race to the 1,500m," said Keeling, who ended fifth with Ramon Di Clemente eight years ago.

"We actually executed probably the best 1,500m we’ve done and then we just need to tweak it a bit for Thursday in the last little bit to make sure we can be in the mix to win a medal."

Their 6min 27.59sec effort in the second semifinal of the day made them the slowest boat of the six qualifiers. But their 4:48.48 at 1,500m was the second-fastest behind the Kiwis.

"It’s about momentum," added Keeling. "We had really good momentum there.… I think we can make that tweak."

Brittain said there had been no need to push too hard at the end.

"We needed to have a big sprint there to beat those other crews there, so a big sprint at the end will hopefully put us back in the mix.

"We could have stepped up a little bit more," added Brittain, who was diagnosed with lymph node cancer in late 2014.

"We didn’t feel we needed to have the big sprint today. We’ll have to see what we can produce on Thursday for that.

"The stressful day was today. You don’t want to put in four years of work and then have a B-final.

"You can see the guys who didn’t make it through today are gutted; that’s really tough. We’ve done all the work and we’re in the A-final. It’s bonus time from here," Brittain said.

The women’s pair, lightweight women’s double sculls and lightweight men’s sculls compete in semifinals on Wednesday.