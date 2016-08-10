Michael Phelps crushes Chad le Clos to win 200m butterfly

RIO DE JANEIRO — Chad le Clos got a taste of his own medicine at the Rio Olympics on Tuesday night and he didn’t like it one little bit.

The South African superstar was knocked off the Olympic podium and down to earth by legendary Michael Phelps and two lesser known swimmers in his favourite 200m butterfly event.

Four years ago an unheralded Le Clos, then 20, stunned Phelps by coming from behind to take the 200m ’fly gold at the London Games; at the 2013 world championships he won the 100m and 200m double.

At the world championships last year Le Clos was pushed into silver position in the longer ’fly event by Hungarian veteran Laszlo Cseh.

And on Tuesday night he was booted two more rungs down the pecking order as he finished a disappointing fourth, having been second going into the final lap.

Phelps, in the lead from before the halfway mark, won in 1min 53.36sec, while Japan’s Masato Sakai (1:53.40) and young Hungarian Tamas Kenderesi (1:53.62) both chased down Le Clos, who clocked 1:54.06.

Cseh ended seventh.

Le Clos was supposed to be the hunter with the deadly late kick, but he became the prey instead.

The loss was a bitter pill indeed. Le Clos walked past the South African journalists in the mixed zone, his head down and waving his hand as he dismissed requests for comment.

At least he had the grace to congratulate Phelps in the pool straight afterwards with a hug, but it wasn’t the ending he had in mind when he had shadow-boxed in the American’s general direction before their 200m butterfly semifinal the previous night.

Footage of that incident, with Phelps seemingly returning a death stare, went viral on social media.

Le Clos, having won the silver in the 200m freestyle less than an hour earlier, clearly seemed confident of winning the 200m butterfly, even though he had never been faster than his golden 1:52.96 from London 2012.

In 2013 he went 1:54.32 and last year he improved to 1:53.68.

In the 200m freestyle on Monday Le Clos went out hard and then hung on at the end.

Perhaps it took more out of him than he realised, or maybe a new training regimen for his 200m freestyle dulled his kick.

Parents Bert and Geraldine have struggled with cancer the past few months, but that’s unlikely to be an excuse for his ’fly failure, especially after his success in the freestyle.

Le Clos has always said one of his role models was Muhammad Ali, but he wasn’t able to handle defeat like the former heavyweight boxing great.

A champion, in defeat or victory, knows how to face the world.

Le Clos will get a chance to show his mettle at the end of the week when he competes in the 100m ’fly, the event in which he is reigning world champion.

That will be a test of character.

Le Clos’s devastation was Phelps’s joy. Later in the evening he anchored the US team to victory in the 4x200m freestyle relay to claim the 25th Olympic medal, the 21st gold, of his career.

The 100m ’fly heats are on Thursday morning, with the final on Friday night.?

