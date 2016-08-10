I was a bit sloppy on the turns, says Le Clos

CHAD le Clos walked away with an Olympic silver from his newest battlefield, but he was still a little disappointed he had not won gold at the Rio Games.

Le Clos, who bagged the 200m butterfly gold and 100m butterfly silver at the London Games in 2012, added his latest trophy on Monday in the 200m freestyle, an event he first competed for at top level just two years ago.

He touched in 1min 45.20sec for second place behind China’s Sun Yang (1:44.65), having led for the first three laps. American Conor Dwyer was third just three-hundredths of a second back.

"I got the silver — look, I’m obviously very happy with that, but it would have been nice to win gold," Le Clos said. "I always race to win. Silver is great but if we’d had that race again I would have loved to have won it.

"I got beaten by the better man. We’ll work on this and we’ll come back stronger in the 200m freestyle," said Le Clos.

"I always backed myself. For me there’s no mistaking what I can do," he said, adding he might tighten up on his turns if he were to do it again.

"Maybe I was a bit sloppy on the turns. I did a bit of a double breath, but I was tired," he said.

Le Clos went out hard from the start, clocking an incredible 23.39sec over the first 50m, and this represented a break from his usual butterfly tactic of attacking from behind.

"It was a crazy race," admitted Le Clos, who swam in lane one. "The tactic was to go out hard. It’s the first time I’ve ever gone out that hard, usually I come from behind.

"But I think having the outside lane gave me the advantage.

"I just wanted to put it all on the line and have no regrets, turn at the 150, have a big underwater and hopefully hang on.

"It was an extremely difficult race, but I needed that adrenaline to get me home."

The swimmer said he was inspired by his parents Bert and Geraldine, who have both been battling cancer in the past few months. Both were in the stands supporting him.