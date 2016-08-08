Sick Venus, weary Radwanska make early exits in Rio

RIO DE JANEIRO — Four-time gold medallist Venus Williams, suffering with a virus, slumped to her first opening round loss at an Olympic Games on Saturday, joining jet-lagged Agnieszka Radwanska at the exit door.

American fifth seed Williams, the singles champion in 2000 and, at 36, the oldest woman in the draw, lost to Belgium’s Kirsten Flipkens 4-6 6-3 7-6 (7/5) in a three-hour centre court marathon.

Williams, who has also captured three doubles golds with sister Serena, had her opportunities, leading 3-1 in the second set and 4-1 in the decider.

She ran out of steam at the crucial moments, noisily coughing throughout the closing exchanges.

"She had been ill for a few days with a bad virus. She had an upset stomach and she was coughing up a lot, you could see she was really struggling," said US captain Mary Jo Fernandez, who faced the media in Williams’s place.

Williams faced a battle to be fit for Sunday’s opening doubles with Serena.

"Fingers crossed, she’ll be OK. I would be highly surprised if she didn’t play. It’s been her goal to play in her fifth Olympics and she wants to win a medal so badly."

Flipkens was just two points away from defeat in the ninth game of the decider and rated her win as "in the top two" of her career after her victory over Petra Kvitova at Wimbledon in 2013.

"To beat Venus, one of the biggest champions, gives me goose bumps," said the 30-year-old, playing in her first Olympics.

Fourth seeded Radwanska slumped to a 6-4 7-5 loss against China’s world No63 Zheng Saisai.

The Pole only arrived in Rio on Wednesday night after having to fly from Montreal to New York to Lisbon and then to Rio. In all, she was on the move for 55 hours and covered about 14,000km.

"I spent three days in an airport so that was not the best preparation. I could have used more practice," said former Wimbledon runner-up Radwanska.

Zheng’s win was the second top victory of the day for China after national No1 Zhang Shuai saved three match points to beat Swiss 12th seed Timea Bacsinszky, 6-7 (4/7) 6-4 7-6 (9/7).

AFP