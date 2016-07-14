McGregor puts down marker on the Berg

WEDNESDAY’S first stage of the Berg River Canoe Marathon dished up a thrilling finish with just a couple of seconds splitting the first two men over the line after the 62km paddle from Paarl to Zonquasdrift.

Defending champion Hank McGregor usually has things his own way on day one of the 240km paddling epic, but he now knows he will need to be at his best if he is to go all the way after being pushed hard by Hungarian Adrian Boros.

McGregor, a six-time world marathon champion who is bidding for an unprecedented 11th Berg victory, posted a time of 4hr 31min 22sec.

Boros, who finished runner-up to McGregor in the ICF Canoe Marathon World Champs K1 race last year before winning the gold medal in the K2 with László Solti, put up a brave fight in his first Berg outing and will no doubt feel he can upset the applecart.

Local hope Simon van Gysen closed out the podium in third place. McGregor tipped Van Gysen as the dark horse on his form ahead of the Berg.

The smallish field of 117 was greeted by perfect weather at the start. The low river level, however, turned the first stage into one of the toughest seen.

But this did not stop favourite McGregor from once again stealing the limelight. The KwaZulu-Natal ace, however, was made to work harder over the first leg than has been the case in the past.

"Boy, it was one heck of a duel with Adrian (Boros)," McGregor said. "Here we have two world champions going flat out and I knew that he was going to be a force even though this was his first time on the river.

"He made a fist of it and I just managed to keep in front of him at the finish. It was a hard day at the office and there will be a few more days of that to come.

"Talk of river conditions being better than last year never materialised. It was on the low side and that made for a very, very tough outing. I hope things get better as the race progresses.

"Then again, I’ve planned for all scenarios to play out and I’ll just stick to my usual game plan and hope that delivers the desired outcome. I may have won this race 10 time before, but if you let your guard down for one moment, things could turn against you very quickly," McGregor said.

Boros was happy with his effort. "It was a hard slog and I want to thank Hank and Simon for a great day even though they tried hard to drop me," he said. "I stayed strong and stuck with them and got to finish runner-up."

The women’s race was dominated by defending champion Bianca Beavitt. She finished in 5hr 13min 50sec, three-and-a-half minutes ahead of Nikki Russell.

Jenna Ward, who won the race in 2013, endured problems with the seat in her boat and had to settle for fourth place.

The under-23 charge is led by University of Cape Town star Tyron Maher with MAC Squad’s Tom Lovemore and Computershare Change a Life’s Banetse Nkhoesa rounding out the podium.