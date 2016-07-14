De Kock mounts strong Gold challenge

FORMER trainer Mike de Kock, who saddled the first four home in the Gold Vase on Durban July day, has entered the same four horses for the R1.25m Elen Gold Cup at Greyville on July 30.

It was some feat to fill the first four races of the 3,000m marathon and the four involved — Enaad, Kingston Mines, Smart Mart and Kinaan — could all take their place in the final feature race of the 2015-16 campaign.

De Kock has also entered his useful New Zealand-bred gelding, The Centenary.

Champion jockey S’manga Khumalo partnered Enaad to victory in the Greyville race and looks likely to be offered the ride once again. However, this depends on whether Khumalo is required for one of Sean Tarry’s entries, Serissa and Gold Onyx.

Although it has not been a great season for Geoff Woodruff, he will be represented by one of the leading fancies in the Gold Cup in Arch Rival. The gelding’s regular rider, Gavin Lerena, is likely to be booked for the ride.

Punters had a pretty torrid time at Tuesday’s Vaal meeting where several outsiders won resulting in a large Pick 6 dividend. The course hosts an eight-race programme on Thursday and many backers will be relying on Andrew Fortune to bring the top weight All Night Flight home first in the sixth race.

A son of Noordhoek Flyer, All Night Flight drops in class and this may result in the three-year-old proving too smart for Buster Posy and Led Zepplin.

Buster Posy is trained by Coenie de Beer whose star sprinter, Talktothestars, will bid to land another big prize when he contests the Mercury Sprint at Greyville on Saturday.

Andrew Fortune has ridden a number of winners for trainer Gary Alexander this term and he should not be far away on the stable’s runner Shepard One in the final leg of the jackpot.

The major worry in this 1,200m contest is that the Toreador mare is set to carry the heavy burden of 62.5kg.

In the circumstances, it might be wise to include a number of runners in exotic bets and Australian import Invincible Flame could return to form after failing to build on an easy maiden win.

Tell My Star is bidding to complete a hat-trick for trainer St John Gray, but the six-year-old has more on her plate this time round.

Bally Swiss, the mount of apprentice Lyle Hewitson, should also prove competitive in a wide-open handicap.

The stable of Gavin van Zyl is hitting form and their third race runner, Last Outlaw, is likely to be sent off favourite. This son of Sail From Seattle made a promising debut when third behind Roaring Tiger.

There is an interesting newcomer in this race in the form of Alec Laird’s Brookie. The son of Ideal World is well-related being a half-brother to the useful Brooks-Club.