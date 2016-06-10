Sport / Other Sport

IAAF suspends three officials over payoff claims

10 June 2016 - 13:50 PM Mitch Phillips

MARSEILLE — Three senior athletics officials have been provisionally suspended by the IAAF’s Ethics Committee pending an investigation into their involvement in an alleged cover-up of Russian doping cases, the sport’s governing body said on Friday.

Nick Davies, who was chief of staff to IAAF president Seb Coe and stood down from his role six months ago pending the investigation, education official Jane Boulter-Davies and IAAF medical manager Pierre-Yves Garnier were provisionally suspended on Friday pending an investigation into a "potential breach of the IAAF’s code of ethics".

The issue relates to an email reported to have been sent by former IAAF consultant Papa Massata Diack to his father and then-IAAF president Lamine Diack in July 2013 revealing that the three staff members were in receipt of or had knowledge of a cash payment to withhold details of attempted cover-ups of Russian doping cases.

"The orders for provisional suspension have been imposed in the interests of the integrity of the sport but do not prejudice the outcome of the investigations which are now to follow," the ethics board said in its statement.

Reuters

