Cyclist injured in race in Italy gets winner’s medal in hospital

CYCLIST Keagan Girdlestone was on Thursday given the winner’s medal for the race which was abandoned after he was critically injured while racing last weekend.

"Today we are happy to report that Keagan is more aware of his surroundings and knows that those who love him are around him‚" said a post on his behalf on his Facebook page.

"The immediate danger has passed and now he begins what will be a long road to recovery."

The 19-year-old Dimension Data rider was reported to be in a critical condition after being injured during the Coppa Della Pace race in Italy on Sunday.

The accident — which involved a collision with a car — was so serious the race was immediately cancelled.

"The race organisers of the Coppa Della Pace came to see Keagan today to present him with the first place medal for the race‚" the Facebook update read.

"This was a kind and touching gesture that the family has really appreciated."

Keagan’s mother‚ Desere Girdlestone @DesereG tweeted a pic of the medal and said: "The race organisers of #CoppaDellaPace visited @Keagan–vtc today & presented him with the winners medal".

Desere and Keagan’s father Wayne had flown from Chistchurch‚ New Zealand‚ to be by their son’s bedside after he was said to be "fighting for his life".

"He’s a fighter‚" Desere told TMG Digital from New Zealand the morning after the accident. "He has to win the biggest challenge of his life now."

The latest Facebook post also expressed the family’s gratitude for their boy’s teammate "Edvald Boassen Hagen’s lovely mention of Keagan at the Criterium de Dauphiné" after he won stage four of the race in France on Thursday.

"As we begin the rehab phase of Keagan’s recovery‚ updates on this page will be less frequent to allow Keagan‚ his family and his support network to focus on this recovery.

"As always‚ we want to thank all of you for your continuing support and love. It has been as touching as it has been overwhelming.

"We would like to particularly thank the staff at Rimini hospital‚ the management and staff at Hotel Betulla and the people of Rimini who have been so kind and supportive."

TMG Digital