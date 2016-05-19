Sinyabi must defend or forfeit national title

MACBUTE "Macman" Sinyabi’s status as South African featherweight champion faces a serious threat from the authorities, who have mandated him to defend his title before month-end or be dethroned in the boardroom.

The stylish pugilist from Mdantsane, who holds the IBO Intercontinental and International belts, has not defended the title since taking it from Oscar "Golden Boy" Chauke in November last year.

Boxing SA’s sanctioning committee has given Sinyabi and 10 other South African champions until May 31 to make mandatory defences against No1 contenders or forfeit their belts.

Committee chairman Peter Ngatane made it clear that if those champions do not respond positively by the deadline, their titles will be declared vacant.

"During this time, they cannot even engage in any other fight, except defending their title," he said.

Trainer Alan Toweel Junior has already submitted a challenge to Sinyabi on behalf of his charge, Rofhiwa "War Child" Maemu. The Gauteng champion is rated No3.

The No1 spot is occupied by Azinga "Golden Boy" Fuzile, but his promoter, Thembalethu Ntuthu, has lined up a WBA Pan African title fight to take place next month.

The next available opponent for Sinyabi is Chauke, but the No2 contender must first redeem himself after losing the title to Sinyabi. Maemu becomes an automatic foe for Sinyabi.

Toweel’s charge is on a winning streak, with four knockouts in five fights since May last year. He blasted Khatiso Hlahane in one round last month.

The other national champions who must defend or lose their belts are Ryno Liebenberg (light heavyweight), Balemo Weliya (super middleweight), Christopher Buthelezi (middleweight), Nkululeko Mhlongo (junior middleweight), Shaun Ness (welterweight), Mzonke Fana (lightweight), Jasper Seroka (junior lightweight), Bongani Mahlangu (junior featherweight), Toto Helebe (bantamweight) and Bongani Silila (junior flyweight).