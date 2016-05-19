Gatlin sends a message to Bolt

BEIJING — US sprinter Justin Gatlin clinched first place in the 100m sprint on Wednesday at the IAAF World Challenge in Beijing, as he accelerates to an Olympic showdown with archrival Usain Bolt.

Days after cruising to victory at the Diamond League event in Shanghai, the 34-year-old veteran ran 9.94sec, but fell short of beating the year’s fastest time of 9.91sec set by Femi Ogunode of Qatar.

Gatlin has struggled to shake off controversy for previously failing two dope tests, but when asked on Wednesday about news that 31 athletes in six sports could face Olympic bans for doping, he said: "I’ve just been focused on the season thus far."

He said: "I think that the IAAF and the IOC are doing their job" to ensure that in Rio "all the athletes will be comfortable when it comes to competing against each other". Asked how he maintained his fitness in his 30s, he said: "Simple. I like to win. I like winning. I like the feel of it."

Delayed by two false starts in the 100m that saw American Deondre Batson disqualified, Gatlin ran compatriot Mike Rodgers into a close second, followed in third by Chinese sprinter Xie Zhenye.

Gatlin is seeking to dust himself off after disappointment last year at the world championships, where he lost both the 100m and 200m to Jamaica’s Bolt, adding spice to their expected meeting in Rio.

Meanwhile, world record-holder and Olympic champion Aries Merritt recovered from a disqualification days earlier in Shanghai to triumph in the men’s 110m hurdles with a time of 13.24sec, ahead of Xie Wenjun of China. The result was a positive sign for the Olympic aims of the 30-year-old American, who recovered from a kidney transplant last September and is seeking a return to glory.

In the women’s 200m sprint, Veronica Campbell-Brown of Jamaica won easily in 22.29sec.

AFP