Delpech to partner Harry’s Son in Dubai

WITH Piere Strydom still recovering from a broken collarbone, trainer Paul Lafferty has called up Anthony Delpech to ride Harry’s Son in Saturday’s $6m Dubai Turf on World Cup night in Dubai.

Delpech, who missed a couple of recent meetings with a knee injury, has plenty of international experience — particularly in Hong Kong where he became a household name following his successful partnership with the top performer, Vengeance Of Rain.

Saturday’s race marks a high point in Paul Lafferty’s training career and he is confident of a bold showing from Aussie-bred, Harry’s Son.

Nevertheless, the opposition will be formidable with French champion, Solow, likely to start favourite and Godolpin represented by two talented runners in Tryster and the classy filly, Very Special.

Tryster, a polytrack specialist in Europe last year, has showed he is equally at home on the Meydan grass when winning the grade 1 Jebel Hatta.

Perhaps the banker bet for punters could be Postponed who carries the colours of Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum in the $6m Sheema Classic.

UK racing fans know all about Postponed who won the prestigious King George and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot when trained by Luca Cumani.

The horse has since been transferred to Roger Varian.

Postponed showed he is in fine fettle for Saturday’s contest when making a winning return in the grade 2 City Of Gold.

By his high standards, it has not been a memorable campaign for Mike de Kock, but that would all change if Mubtaahij was to make it into the first three in the $10m Dubai World Cup.

Although De Kock concedes his charge "will need to improve to be a player", Mubtaahij can boast an eight lengths win in last year’s UAE Derby, and he ran creditably when fourth behind American Pharoah in the Belmont Stakes in America.

De Kock has a chance of landing top honours in the UAE Derby for the seventh time as his filly, Vale Dori, has a definite each-way chance.

Vale Dori made her Dubai debut in the recent UAE Oaks and finished second behind Polar River.