‘Serious’ Budler and Kamanga make limit without difficulty

ALL six competitors in the Supercharged tournament to take place at Emperors Palace on Saturday night were within the required weight limit at their prefight medical on Tuesday, Boxing SA manager Archie Nyingwa confirmed.

Nyingwa said the required weight limit for the gladiators’ prefight weigh-in was within 5kg or under for their official weight limit. "None were overweight and that tells you how serious they take their careers," said Nyingwa.

The official weigh-in will take place on Friday, when all boxers will be expected to be within official limit in their respective weight categories.

Hekkie "Hexecutioner" Budler, Byron Rojas, Paul "The Natural" Kamanga, Roman Balaev, Grant "Fireball" Fourie and Warren "The Warrior" Joubert will be involved in championship bouts organised by Golden Gloves Promotion at the casino in Kempton Park.

Budler tipped the scales at 49.52kg for the first defence of his newly acquired WBA Super and the ninth for his IBO mini-flyweight straps against Nicaraguan Rojas, who registered 48.75kg.

WBA Pan African welterweight champion Kamanga and his Russian foe, Balaev, both registered 69.65kg. South African junior welterweight holder Grant Fourie tipped the scales at 63.65kg, while his challenger Joubert weighed in at 66kg.

Budler and Kamanga came face to face for the first time with their opponents since promoter Rodney Berman announced their bouts.

Berman dubbed the four-bout tournament "Supercharged" in honour of Budler, whose status as a regular WBA champion was elevated to that of Super by the WBA championship committee in January.

That was after Berman had made a plea following Budler’s fourth defence against Simphiwe Khonco, who has since teamed up with Budler at the Hotbox Gym of trainer Colin Nathan.

In the main supporting bout, Kamanga will put his WBA Pan African welterweight belt on the line for the first time since winning it against Balaev’s countryman Roman Zhailauov in Kempton Park in December.

Balaev was here in 2014, but lost to Ali Funeka in a fight for an IBO strap.

Fourie and Joubert will meet in a grudge fight. Fourie dethroned Joubert as the South African junior welterweight champion last July.

Berman has spiced up things by including a WBA Pan African belt as incentive.

Hot prospect Joshua "TKO" Studdard will face Morapedi Khotle over four rounds.