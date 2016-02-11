Rattray-bred three-year-old looks like champion material

ALTHOUGH he has sold his Lammerskraal Stud, breeder Mike Rattray will be delighted that one of the last horses bred by him could turn out a champion.

Abashiri, a son of Go Deputy who cost R400,000 as a yearling, has won two of his four starts and is expected to be one of the leading players in the forthcoming three-year-old feature races on the Highveld. Trainer Michael Azzie made the decision not to raid the Cape and opted to run the gelding last month at Turffontein, where he romped home by two lengths.

This afternoon, Abashiri contests the eighth race at the Vaal and the 1,700m should prove to be no more than an exercise gallop.

He will be the banker bet at the meeting for the majority of punters. Karl Zechner, who is enjoying a successful season, was in the saddle at Turffontein and retains the ride today.

The right runner to take in the exacta could be Gavin Lerena’s mount, The Big Easy.

Sean Tarry and owner Chris van Niekerk experienced the ups and downs of racing at Turffontein on Tuesday night. Tarry, the ruling champion trainer, saddled four winners early in the meeting and was hopeful of another success with Zambezi River in the sixth race. However, just as the Trippi gelding was beginning a forward move, he broke a leg, throwing jockey S’manga Khumalo to the turf. Happily, he was not seriously injured, but Zambezi River had to be destroyed.

This afternoon, Tarry sends seven of his team to the Free State track and his best chance lies with Vee Man who takes on eight rivals in the third race.

A R300,000 son of Visionaire bred at Summerhill Stud, Vee Man ran a creditable second on his most recent outing and should open his account by beating Rain Shadow and Diablo Canyon.

Only seven runners will face the starter in the second race and Wilgerbosdrift Stud will be hoping that Corné Spies’ runner, Jo Malone, can notch the fourth win of her career. They are offering a half-brother (by Mambo In Seattle) at Sunday’s Bloodstock SA sale at Franschhoek near Cape Town.

Jo Malone goes to post boasting a recent win over the course and distance, but this is a stiffer test, with both Ha Lucy and another Tarry inmate, Old Em, likely to fully extend Corné Spies’ four-year-old.

Jockey Zechner could end the meeting on a high note as his ninth race mount, Tip Of The Glacier, has the best form.