Ondruska has faith in rookies

NEW South African Davis Cup captain Marcos Ondruska sprang no surprises on Wednesday, as he announced his maiden squad for next month’s Euro-Africa Group 2 home tie against Luxembourg.

Ondruska, a former Davis Cup player who was appointed for two years in November, will have to do without SA’s highest-ranked player, Kevin Anderson, and doubles ace Raven Klaasen. Anderson, ranked 14th in the singles, and Klaasen, 20th in the doubles, have made themselves unavailable for the tie as they continue to concentrate on their individual careers.

At 295 in the world, Tucker Vorster will lead the team as the highest-ranked player, with 18-year-old Lloyd Harris (360) completing the singles complement. Dean O’Brien, with a doubles ranking of 122, and Ruan Roelfse (131) make up the doubles team.

Keith-Patrick Crowley will be cover as the fifth player in the squad, to be trimmed by one on the eve of the match at Irene Country Club from March 4-6.

The last time out at Irene, the South African side were under the guidance of Earl Grainger who led them on an interim basis, and they romped past Ireland 5-0 in a Euro-Africa relegation play-off that saw them survive the chop down to Group 3.

Ondruska said of the opportunity to lead the side: "I’m very excited. I played a lot of Davis Cup before under a lot of captains over the years. Now it is my turn to make decisions and choices. I just can’t wait."

The new captain is eager to get the beginning of his era off to a flying start.

"The short-term objective is to get a win against Luxembourg and get to the next round," he said.