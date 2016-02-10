Recharged Schwartzel ready for young guns

CHARL Schwartzel is relishing the opportunity to take on the new young stars of South African golf when he tees it up in his first tournament of the year in this week’s Tshwane Open at Pretoria Country Club.

"I feel excited," Schwartzel said as he comes off the longest break he has ever had in his 13 years as a professional. "I’ve had a two-month break and I said to my wife that I’m actually itching to get my hands on my clubs again. I took my clubs out of the garage and hit balls because I wanted to. One of the best things I ever did is taking this break."

The Tshwane Open, which starts on Thursday, features a field including defending champion George Coetzee and the young quartet of Brandon Stone, Haydn Porteous, Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Zander Lombard.

And it is on the latter four that the spotlight is on at the moment, with Stone and Porteous fresh from their triumphs in the South African Open and Joburg Open respectively, and Bezuidenhout and Lombard finishing as respective runners-up.

All four have become overnight sensations with their performances this summer.

"It’s a very good time for South African golf. In fact, I think it’s a great time for world golf. People were so worried that if Tiger Woods leaves the scene it’s going to fall apart a bit, but there are so many exciting players in the world now and the game is very healthy," said Schwartzel.

"For South Africans, it’s so nice to see Brandon and Haydn pull through and see them putting up a new challenge. It’s running its natural course. Louis and I were in the spotlight for quite a long time. Now the young guys are coming through. I like it. That gets me hyped up and makes me want to play even better."

Schwartzel also said he was feeling more excited than ever about his chances this year. "I’ve just got a great feeling for this year, whatever it brings. My game was good at the end of last year, and the practicing is going well. Right now I feel I can compete with the best player in the world."