Kenya may not go to Games

NAIROBI — Kenya’s Olympic chief has raised the possibility of pulling out of the Rio Olympics in August if the outbreak of the Zika virus worsens in Brazil, reports said on Tuesday.

Kipchoge Keino, the National Olympic Committee of Kenya chairman, said that the East African nation may consider pulling out of the global competition should the disease reach epidemic levels.

"We will wait until the last minute. We are relying on advice from health organisations in Brazil, to enable us to make an informed decision," he said, according to Kenya’s Standard newspaper. "If the Zika virus is serious, then we will not attend the Games. We will not expose our youths.

"The health of our people is more important than the Games ... but if the Zika virus is not so dangerous, we will go," Keino said.

The Zika outbreak, a largely mosquito-borne virus believed to be linked to severe birth defects, has sparked fears of infections in Brazil, which will host the Olympics between August 5-23.

AFP