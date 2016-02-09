Studdard fights his heart out for sick father

JOSHUA "TKO" Studdard showed character when he took part in the development tournament staged by Rodney Berman and Jeff Ellis at Emperor’s Palace on Sunday while his father was fighting for his life in hospital.

After blasting Mthobisi Nkosi in less than two minutes — his fifth knockout win in as many fights — the 24-year-old was overcome with emotion: "I dedicate this win to my dad, who is making a steady recovery.

Father Rocky is recovering in the intensive-care unit of Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Johannesburg.

"It was very difficult for me to prepare for the fight because of my dad’s condition. He had an operation to remove gallstones and ended up damaging his pancreas, resulting in him not being able to eat anything."

Studdard said the past few weeks had been stressful for him.

"I had to play father figure and keep my mom (Euphy) strong, yet I was feeling the strain myself. My dad told me not to worry about him, but to train hard and win the fight instead.

"We prayed hard and the prayers gave me strength and the belief that all shall … pass."

Trainer Warren Hulley said: "I told Joshua that the best thing he could do was to win the fight for his dad and that may even help see his condition improve a little."

Another prospect, Ronald "King" Malindi, plastered Thamsanqa Cele into the canvas in round one. The youngster, trained by Bernie Pailman, improved to five knockouts in five wins.

"I think my boy produced yet another splendid knockout, having been told by Cele during the weigh-in that he would take him out in two," Pailman said.

Deejay "Real" Kriel showed maturity in his first six-rounder against the competent Morapedi Khotle, who got up from a first-round knockdown to put up a spirited performance.

"We needed rounds since I am taking Deejay to another level. It is still early days, but watch this space," trainer Colin Nathan said of the 20-year-old who recorded his eighth win.

The tournament, an 11-bout card, attracted about 1,500 people, a crowd that left Berman dumbstruck.

"I did not expect this for such a small show," he said. "We will definitely give fans two more similar shows before the end of the year."