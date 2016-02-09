Manning may seek another shot at Super Bowl glory

SANTA CLARA — The Denver Broncos shocked the Carolina Panthers 24-10 as the Super Bowl closed out its first half-century on Sunday with an upset and a cliffhanger as Peyton Manning left everyone guessing about his future.

As a glittering shower of golden confetti fell on Levi’s Stadium, Manning appeared to have penned the fairy-tale ending to a Hall of Fame career. He seemed ready to ride off into the sunset holding the Vince Lombardi trophy, the oldest quarterback to win a Super Bowl and the first to win championships for two franchises.

But a coy Manning refused to reveal his hand, leaving open the possibility that the 39-year-old could remain part of the NFL next season even as the Super Bowl turns the corner and steams towards its centennial and a new era that includes a team back in Los Angeles.

"It’s certainly been an emotional week for everybody," said Manning, amid the post-game celebrations. "I got some good advice from (former Indianapolis Colts coach) Tony Dungy. He said don’t make an emotional decision. That was good advice to kind of let this sink in.

"This has been a very emotional week, an emotional night, and it is just beginning. I look forward to celebrating with my friends and family and I think I will take some time after that."

The Super Bowl was much hyped as a passing of the baton, with Manning, the ageing superstar giving way to the Panthers’ flashy quarterback Cam Newton, who did not live up to his Superman nickname against a top-ranked Denver defence that proved to be his kryptonite.

Having claimed NFL most valuable player honours on Saturday and his 17-1 Panthers favoured by nearly a touchdown, Newton’s coronation seemed almost certain.

But the veteran Manning was not quite ready to drop the torch, adding a couple more lines to the quarterbacking record book including becoming the first to win 200 games (regular season and play-offs).

"They just played better than us," grumbled Newton. "I don’t know what you want me to say.

"They made more plays than us and that’s what it came down to. We turned the ball over, threw errant passes. That’s it."

A five-time league most valuable player, Manning’s performance will not be remembered as one of his best as the Denver offence managed just 194 yards, the fewest for a winning team in the Super Bowl.

Instead it was a relentless Denver defence that can claim credit for the victory, holding the Panthers’ No1 ranked offence — that averaged over 31 points a game during the regular season — to a single touchdown and field goal.

