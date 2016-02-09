Horse racing is ‘leading the way in drugs battle’

RACING can hold its head high when it comes to combating the use of drugs in the sport. That is the conclusion of administrators following the 2016 Asian Racing Conference in Mumbai.

"We’re succeeding and I believe we’re in front of most other sports in the world," commented leading international administrator Louis Romanet.

"You only have to read the newspapers and every day, there seems to be a big issue on integrity in other sports. Maybe we don’t communicate enough with the outside world about what we do, but I think our image is changing thanks to the problems other sports are facing," he said.

Romanet, chairman of the International Federation of Horseracing Authorities, warned against compla-cency. "It’s an ongoing battle — it’s never perfect as big labs are manufacturing drugs for human beings which later on are used for horses. So we have to permanently invest and improve our quality if we don’t want to lose our place."

Brian Stewart, head of equine welfare at Racing Victoria in Australia, backed Romanet, saying he believed racing was "doing pretty well compared to other sports on implementing drug-free policies".

Stewart felt there was room for further education of trainers about drugs. "Very few professions don’t require some form of continuing education and I don’t think racehorse trainers are any different."

This evening, night racing returns to Turffontein, where the topliner is the grade3 Tommy Hotspur Handicap over 1,000m.

Despite the steadier of 60kg, Dollar Dazzler will be one of the leading fancies and could bag the first cheque for winning Met trainer, Alec Laird.

Dollar Dazzler’s latest effort was a second to Brutal Force and that winner franked the form with a close second in the grade1 Betting World Cape Flying Championship.

Lumya, the only filly in the race, might spring a surprise off bottom weight of 52kg.

Now in the care of trainer Stanley Ferreira, this daughter of Toreador stopped the clock in the fast time of 56.31 seconds on her most recent outing. Doing It For Dan and the De Kock duo of Tiger Territory and Moofeed will also have their supporters.